Team Redline defends its Esports World Cup title by claiming 2025 trophy

Over the weekend, a slate of tournaments came to a close for the 2025 Esports World Cup. The first of which happened as the weekend was commencing, as the Rennsport event wrapped up on Friday evening and saw the first victor of the festival being crowned.

This actually went to a reigning champion, as Team Redline managed to defend their title and lift the 2025 trophy following doing the same in last year's 2024 event. The tournament was secured after a dominant performance in the finals rounds, where Team Redline scored a whopping 374 points across its four drivers, enough to firmly be planted ahead of the second-placing Virtus.pro with 256 points and Team Vitality in third with 168 points.

By winning the event, Team Redline is heading home with $200,000 of the total $500,000 prize pool as well as 1,000 Club Points for Team Redline to use in the Club Championship. The question now is whether Team Redline can stay on form for an entire year and to become threepeat champions at the 2026 festival.