Team Overwatch comes out on top of the Conquest Meta Event with blue Echo skin now claimable

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Ever since Overwatch's first season in 2026 commenced, players have been wrapped up in an event that pitted Team Overwatch against the villains of Talon. Known as the Conquest Meta Event, this was a community-geared event where players got to decide which faction they would support on a weekly basis, with the premise that their support would contribute to the overall result of the event after it reached its conclusion.

This day has now come and it has been confirmed that Team Overwatch came out on top after proving to be too much for Talon to handle. We're not told about how dominant Team Overwatch was, but we do know that there are a few celebrations now happening in-game.

For one, you can now log into Overwatch to claim the blue Overwatch-themed Echo skin, granted as Overwatch overcame Talon. Likewise, if you find yourself playing the Numbani map anytime soon, you may notice a celebration taking place, as the residents of the African city show their support for their beloved Overwatch heroes.

Who did you support more during the event; Overwatch or Talon?