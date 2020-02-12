Cookies

Nioh 2

Team Ninja's Nioh 2 has officially gone gold

Team Ninja has wrapped development on Nioh 2 ahead of its anticipated release next month.

Team Ninja just recently announced that the upcoming, much-anticipated souls-like Nioh 2 has gone gold ahead of its release on March 13 of this year. With a month left to go, players can expect pre-order bonuses upon clicking 'buy' prior to launch day.

If you're looking to learn more about the game before deciding whether or not to buy the game you can check our recent preview out here or watch our brand-new videos, our own captured gameplay highlights, death compilation and video preview, below.

