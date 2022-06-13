Team Ninja's new game is called Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The developer behind Dead or Alive, Nioh and Ninja Gaiden is working on a new game, described as a dramatic action-packed story about an unnamed soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Han Dynasty. Xbox boss himself, Phil Spencer described the collaboration with Team Ninja as "exciting" and we'll find out exactly how good it turned out to be in early 2023 when Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

Watch the trailer here!