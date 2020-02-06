Team Ninja would like to make another Ninja Gaiden

Since the always somewhat controversial Tomonobu Itagaki (creator of the Dead or Alive series and the two first Ninja Gaiden-games for the Xbox consoles) left Team Ninja, the series hasn't been up to par. The Playstation 3 title Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 was received poorly, Ninja Gaiden 3 ended up mediocre and Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z was one of the worst games of 2014. After that, Team Ninja left the series to build upon Dead or Alive and action games like Nioh, Marvel Ultimate Alliance and Fire Emblem Warriors instead.

But this does not mean Team Ninja has forgotten about it, and the Nioh 2 Game Director Fumihiko Yasudato says to IGN that a lot of people at Nioh team would like to return to Ryu Hayabusa and his ninja escapades. And this has grown even stronger thanks to games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice:

"The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game. We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day."

It does sound like they are actually considering it, doesn't it? We wouldn't mind more ninja action, even if Team Ninja had a lacklustre decade with the series. What about you?