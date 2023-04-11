Team Ninja working on another game to be released in 2023

HQ

According to a new interview with Famitsu, Team Ninja is working on another game besides Rise of the Ronin, and it could be released this year.

In DualShockers' translation of the Famitsu piece, the head of Team Ninja Fumihiko Yasuda said he would like to release a new title every year moving forward. Even though we've already had a 2023 release in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja still has another title set for this year, apparently.

The unannounced game "will be released in 2023," according to Yasuda. "We would [also] like to release a new title in 2025. I hope to be able to tell you about that in the future when I can."

It seems that we're not getting a reboot of Ninja Gaiden or a revival of Dead or Alive, as Yasuda believes the rumours of these games came out of a "misunderstanding." There are big plans to grow Team Ninja in the years to come, so we'll have to wait and see what games come out of these plans.

What do you think the mystery game could be?