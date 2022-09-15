Team Ninja will be bringing an open-world samurai game to PS5 in 2024

As part of the recent State of Play broadcast, Team Ninja has lifted the curtain on its upcoming open-world samurai game, Rise of the Ronin. Set at the end of the Edo Period, around the late 19th century, the game sees players becoming a warrior during the civil war between the shogun and anti-shogun forces.

With its more modernised setting, in the game (as shown in the trailer), players won't be limited to simple melee weapons, and will have the opportunity to fight with what seems to be muskets and other rudimentary types of firearms. That being said, melee combat will still be a very important part of the gameplay.

Likewise, we were shown some interesting inventions that aim to help you more easily explore the world itself. The biggest one to note was a glider that allowed the protagonist to leap from heights and soar over rooftops.

But, you don't need to take our word for all of this, as you can find the State of Play trailer for Rise of the Ronin below, and can look to check it out yourself sometime in 2024 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive title.