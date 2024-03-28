Team Ninja wants to accomplish more with its next game after Rise of the Ronin

HQ

To many, Rise of the Ronin is a great game with Team Ninja's usually excellent combat, that can't quite get out of the feeling that the game is stuck in the open world era of the 2010s. In our review, we wrote that while the game is good, exploring doesn't feel worthwhile, which is something that Team Ninja seems to have taken note of.

Speaking with VGC, the game's director Fumihiko Yasuda said that the open world was a big challenge for Team Ninja. "Rise of the Ronin was a big challenge for us, because it's something we hadn't done up until now in terms of the level of freedom and the story while retaining the action gameplay," he said.

"I believe we were able to realise the concept, and I'm hoping that as players get their hands on the game, they'll be able to experience it as we originally envisioned it. I think going forward, our challenge is to build from that and perhaps achieve things we weren't able to do this time, and continue to build from there."

Later in the interview, Yasuda also admitted that hee preferred Team Ninja's previous, more linear approach, but hoped that players who liked more open-world games could appreciate Rise of the Ronin.

