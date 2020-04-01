Cookies

Dead or Alive 6

Team Ninja to pull support for Dead or Alive 6

Team Ninja pulls the plug on fighting game Dead or Alive 6, as revealed in an official statement.

The Dead or Alive series took a dive quality-wise when Tomonobu Itagaki left Team Ninja two years after Dead or Alive 4 was released. Dead or Alive 5 got several versions until the team finally got it right with Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, which made us hopeful that its sequel would deliver as well.

Unfortunately, it never really did, even though Team Ninja made an effort to clean the series up with less focus on realistic breast physics and more on the actual fighting. But unfortunately, Dead or Alive 6 wasn't all that great and failed to gain a big audience and to make things worse, it mostly felt like it was first and foremost a store for microtransactions rather than a game.

And after only one year since the release, Team Ninja has now revealed on Twitter that it's pulling the plug for the game and won't support it anymore. The open letter from the developer can be found at the bottom of this news piece.

Will you miss Dead or Alive 6 and do you think there is a future for this series?

