Nioh 2

Team Ninja shares Nioh 2 focal points after feedback

With the open beta concluded and players filling out questionnaires, the developer is refining a few key areas.

Team Ninja hosted an open beta for Nioh 2 last month to let fans try the sequel out early, and now a post on the PlayStation Blog has detailed some of the changes the team is implementing because of the feedback received via the questionnaire.

The balancing for all Yokai actions will be adjusted, and special moves with be strengthened too, making them "more manageable to use". The level of punishment in the Dark Realm will also be tweaked too, like adding merits where maximum Ki damage is increased against enemy Yokai. On top of that, overall management for your Ki will be refined as well.

Tutorial elements will also be expanded and improved, and additional settings added to character creation as well, not to mention enhancements to level design, action, UI, sound, online, and many more, as you can see in the detailed images below.

Those who earned The Mark of The Demon Slayer will keep that even if they deleted the open beta and the game data.

Nioh 2 is due for release on March 13. Did you play the open beta?

Nioh 2

PREVIEW. Written by Andreas Juul

We got to see more of the sequel to Team Ninja's Souls-like action RPG at Tokyo Game Show - here are our thoughts.



