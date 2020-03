Nioh 2 is just around the corner, set to land on store shelves within two weeks, on March 13 and if you're about to burst from excitement, Team Ninja just shared a developer video that could potentially cause you to explode ahead of the game's release. In the developer gameplay trailer, which you can find below, the developers go through the Mount Tenno stage of the game and share some tips and tricks so that you are ready for what's to come.

