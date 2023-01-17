Team Ninja shares a deeper look into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's story

HQ

One of the biggest games to debut this spring is coming from Team Ninja, the developer who has graced the world with some of the best and most memorable action game series of all-time.

This very title will be Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and ahead of its launch on March 3, 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the developer has released a story trailer that delves into the narrative of the title in further depth.

For those wondering, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will follow a nameless warrior who must survive in the Han Dynasty period of China, which just so happens to be a world where the warring Three Kingdoms are the least of your worries thanks to the monstrous supernatural creatures that inhabit the land.

Publisher Koei Tecmo has also announced that anyone who purchases a copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (physical or digital) before March 16, will be eligible to claim the Baihu Armor, with preorderers being able to also claim the Zhuque Armor.

Take a look at the story trailer below.