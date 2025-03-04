Team Ninja says 2025 is "the year of the ninja"

HQ

It is, as you know, 2025, which is the year of the snake according to Chinese astrology. But Team Ninja has a different take on things and has now dubbed this the Year of the Ninja as they will release no less than three games in the Ninja Gaiden series; Ninja Gaiden II Black, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. In a post on Facebook they write:

"2025 marks the 'Year of the Ninja,' and to kick things off, we released the graphical remaster Ninja Gaiden 2 Black in January. Coming later this year is Ninja Gaiden 4, a new mainline entry and collaborative effort with Xbox Game Studios and PlatinumGames. We will also bring you Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound courtesy of Dotemu and The Game Kitchen. Please stay tuned for new information regarding each of these exciting new titles.

"We cherish the distinct qualities of this series and the feeling of performing high-speed ninja abilities to defeat mercilessly oppressive enemies. The games we deliver will stay true to these qualities and provide a thrilling experience for both devoted fans and new players interested in cutting their teeth on the franchise's signature ninja action."

They also thank all the Ninja Gaiden fans who helped make this possible and say they can't wait for you to experience all they have to offer in terms of ninja action. To make things even better, Ninja Gaiden II Black and Ninja Gaiden 4 are included with Game Pass to give as many people as possible a chance to try them out.

We'd also like to add that Year of the Ninja feels quite fitting considering that Sega is also releasing Joe Musashi's big comeback in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance on August 29.