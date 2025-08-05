Team Ninja reveals big changes following Nioh 3 demo feedback

HQ

In June, following its reveal trailer, fans got to check out Nioh 3 through an alpha demo. The access period has since passed, and Team Ninja has collected all the feedback it has received from demo players.

Largely, people seem pleased with the demo. More than 90% of players said they had an overall positive experience with it. Although, in fairness, are you really going to say you hated a game demo when asked by the developers what you thought? In any case, there were still areas for improvement, which Team Ninja outlined in a new blog about the feedback.

At the top of the list are improvements to controls, from response to customisation. Also, improved visibility for key areas including tutorials are on the cards, as well as changes to "unreasonably" difficult enemies.

There's still plenty of time to go until Nioh 3 launches next year, so Team Ninja will disappear in a cloud of smoke for now to get working on the game.