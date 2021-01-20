Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Team Ninja is not making a new Ninja Gaiden

"No plans currently, but I've always wanted to make a new instalment in the series," said Fumihiko Yasuda.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Despite rumours about a remastered Ninja Gaiden collection, the developer Team Ninja isn't developing a new game in the series. This was clearly revealed in a massive interview over at VGC, where Fumihiko Yasuda spells the beans regarding the upcoming future.

When Yasuda got a straight question if Team Ninja is doing a new Ninja Gaiden, he replied:

"No plans currently, but I've always wanted to make a new instalment in the series, so here's hoping for that!"

The two first Ninja Gaiden games were developed by Tomonobu Itagaki, who is no longer with the studio. Ninja Gaiden 3 was directed by Fumihiko Yasuda, but nowhere nearly as good. Since that was nine years ago, hopefully Team Ninja is up for the task now.

Would you like to see a new Ninja Gaiden game?

Team Ninja is not making a new Ninja Gaiden


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy