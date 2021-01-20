Team Ninja is not making a new Ninja Gaiden

You're watching Advertisements

Despite rumours about a remastered Ninja Gaiden collection, the developer Team Ninja isn't developing a new game in the series. This was clearly revealed in a massive interview over at VGC, where Fumihiko Yasuda spells the beans regarding the upcoming future.

When Yasuda got a straight question if Team Ninja is doing a new Ninja Gaiden, he replied:

"No plans currently, but I've always wanted to make a new instalment in the series, so here's hoping for that!"

The two first Ninja Gaiden games were developed by Tomonobu Itagaki, who is no longer with the studio. Ninja Gaiden 3 was directed by Fumihiko Yasuda, but nowhere nearly as good. Since that was nine years ago, hopefully Team Ninja is up for the task now.

Would you like to see a new Ninja Gaiden game?