Team Liquid's Clem crowned as Esports World Cup StarCraft II champion

HQ

We're into the final week of the Esports World Cup, but there was one further tournament that concluded over the weekend that we didn't get a chance to report on until today. This is the StarCraft II event that saw 18 players battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

With the event over, we can add that Team Liquid's Clément "Clem" Desplanches has been crowned victor and is heading home with $400,000 in prize money. He completed the feat of winning the tournament by defeating Basilisk's Joona "Serral" Sotala in the grand finals.

While this result did see Team Liquid netting a bunch of Club Championship points, as Team Falcons has already won and secured the event, these are simply set to be used to see the team further cement itself as second in the standings.