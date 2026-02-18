Team Liquid wins BLAST Slam VI as Tundra Esports fails to reach tournament final for the first time ever

HQ

For a long while, BLAST Slam Dota 2 events have been a bit predictable to follow, as Tundra Esports made the events their own by appearing in every single final for five tournaments straight and winning four of these finals in a row (only losing BLAST Slam I). Thankfully, this run of dominance is over, as the recent BLAST Slam VI celebrated a new champion.

After overcoming Natus Vincere in the grand final, Team Liquid has been crowned BLAST Slam VI champion, a result that has seen the team lifting the trophy and walking away with $300,000 in prize money too.

Naturally, this success has seen fans ask whether Tundra's dominance in the tournament is over and whether Team Liquid can build on this success and defend its title at the coming BLAST Slam VII, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, between May 26 and June 7.

