Team Liquid unveils its first Overwatch roster since 2017

It's been a long time since Team Liquid had an official Overwatch competitive roster, as the organisation actually left the scene behind in 2017. We're now in 2025, and Team Liquid has announced a squad of players that will be representing it in the 2025 North American Overwatch Champions Series.

The team includes five players and two coaches, and as for who they are, you can see the full roster below:



Boston "Infekted" Fine



Lee "KNIFE" Seon-woo



Rupal "Rupal" Zaman



Elliot "TR33" Chu



Diego "Vega" Moran



Cas "Casores" van Andel as the head coach



Danny "Danny" Mychakov as the assistant coach



While there are a couple of newer and less experienced faces on this squad, many come from Toronto Defiant, with another from NRG Shock, meaning they have experience competing in the OWCS last year. As per how Team Liquid will fare in the coming season, we'll have to follow along and witness that live, especially since they have tough competition in the North American division.