Team Liquid teams up with Marvel for X-Men '97 apparel collection

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that G2 Esports had teamed up with DC for a collection of Batman apparel and clothing options. Now, Team Liquid is looking to get in on the action too.

The esports organisation has come to an agreement with Marvel to develop a slate of X-Men '97 clothing items. While the full set has yet to be revealed, we do know that it will include bomber jackets, collared shirts, long-sleeved T-shirts, regular T-shirts, trucker jackets, sweaters, jerseys, and even keyboards.

The full collection will be debuting later this week, on Friday, August 30 at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST. Head over here to find the landing page.

