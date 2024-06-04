English
Gamereactor
esports
EA Sports FC 24

Team Liquid signs an EA Sports FC team

In collaboration with Team Gullit.

Team Liquid is looking to get into the world of competitive EA Sports FC. The organisation has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Team Gullit to create and support an EA Sports FC division that will be looking to compete at the Esports World Cup and throughout the rest of 2024.

"We're excited to welcome Team Gullit into the Team Liquid organization," said Team Liquid's founder and co-CEO Victor Goossens. "I am especially eager to see how we can use our facilities and resources to elevate EA FC's most forward thinking team and enhance Dutch esports' standing on the global stage."

As for the exact roster and who will be making up this team, expect to hear more about that in the coming weeks.

