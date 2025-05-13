Team Liquid promises to continue wearing its pride jersey at the 2025 Esports World Cup

HQ

One of the primary reasons as to why so many have issues with Saudi Arabia using its immense wealth to bring sports and entertainment projects to within its borders is down to the fact that the country has notoriously poor human rights rules and regulations, with workers being badly treated and minorities facing discrimination and even tough repercussions. This has led to the country being a dangerous place for the LGBTQ+ community for one, which is a particularly sour thought considering many big events happen on its shores, like the Esports World Cup.

With its big focus on tourism and outside entertainment, the Saudi Arabian government has been working to relax and soften some of its more archaic beliefs to encourage more people to attend and watch, and to this extent, some organisations will continue to wear pride colours on their jerseys at the mega esports festival this summer. This includes Team Liquid, who has now published a statement in regards to its stance on the Esports World Cup and how its pride patch will continue to be featured on its kits.

Team Liquid states: "Despite the rapid progress we are seeing, we remain committed to encouraging further change within the region. We recognize meaningful improvements, including the recent release of political prisoners and broader efforts to implement reforms and reduce isolation on the world stage. These are important steps forward. At the same time, we hope to see continued progress, including the release of more political prisoners, especially those who have campaigned for equal rights and labor protections, as well as the removal of travel restrictions on those released prisoners and activists.

"We also recognize that intolerance and isolationism are on the rise around the world. We believe now is not the time to stay silent, nor to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world. That is why we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting esports for all, at home and abroad."

The organisation sounds off with: "We will continue to wear our Pride Jerseys through June and July across the entire globe, including at the EWC, with all proceeds benefiting LGBTQ+ organizations local to our core regions: NA, EU, and Brazil. We will continue to donate $50,000 USD to Rainbow Railroad, a charity that helps LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide escape persecution. We will also keep working toward an esports world where LGBTQ+ people can thrive, no matter the political climate."

The Esports World Cup will happen across July and August, and will see many of the biggest organisations in the world in attendance and looking to win the hugely valuable Club Cup, where millions of dollars are on the line.