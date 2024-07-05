Team Liquid permitted to wear Pride jerseys at Saudi Arabian Esports World Cup

HQ

One of the major concerns about hosting an event in Saudi Arabia are the restrictions that the country imposes on LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. The nation is known to ban pride and rainbow colours, begging the question as to what organisations who are appearing as part of the Esports World Cup will do with the pride colours they sport on their jerseys.

It seems like Saudi Arabia is fine with letting some continue to sport pride colours, as esports journalist Rod "Slasher" Breslau has taken to X to state that Team Liquid has been given the go-ahead to wear pride jerseys at the festival.

It's unclear how this will be managed and likewise how/if it also pertains to other organisations too.