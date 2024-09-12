Team Liquid is in need of a new Valorant head coach

HQ

The North American esports organisation Team Liquid is set to be in need of a new Valorant head coach as Emil "eMIL" Sandgren has stepped down from the role and is now regarded as inactive in the position.

Speaking about the decision to move on from Team Liquid, eMIL published a statement on X where he added, "I want to say a big thank you to the people I have met and worked with during my time in Team Liquid. Through the good and the bad, you were always there for me and without you, I would be a lesser man than what I am today. So thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"To the fans, I know this year wasn't what you wanted, but I still wish for continued success for Team Liquid, with or without me. You made it all very special.

"I have learned so much during my time here, and I am walking away a better coach and coworker."

It's unclear who Team Liquid is looking at as eMIL's replacement or likewise what the future holds for the coach himself.