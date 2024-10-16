Team Liquid expands Valorant team with three new signings

HQ

Team Liquid has been rebuilding and updating its Valorant Champions Tour roster, and in the spirit of this, the organisation has revealed three new signings. Two of the signings are coaches, with Ivo "LohaN" Albino coming in to take over head coaching tasks, while Daniel "yaotziN" Roczniak will instead take on assistant coaching responsibilities. The third signing is a player, with this being an individual who has faced a variety of troubling allegations in the past.

Specifically, we're talking about Kamil "kamo" Frąckowiak, who has been added to Team Liquid's roster, despite former allegations of racism and coercion of a minor. While these allegations did the rounds a few years ago, Team Liquid co-CEO Victor "Nazgul" Goossens has published a statement discussing why the organisation looked at Kamo all the same.

"At Team Liquid, accountability is one of our values. The first step is to hold individuals responsible for their actions, and the second step is to create pathways for rehabilitation for those who express genuine remorse and commitment to change. Our society can sometimes be extreme in its desire for instant results, and many default to punishment as its only recourse. But context matters. Not every wrongdoing deserves complete social exclusion. Yes, there are some acts that are irredeemable, but that is not something that should be taken lightly. It saddens me that we have become less and less able to judge "doing bad" on a spectrum, because making mistakes is part of growing up, especially in our teenage years. With effort and sincerity, the opportunity for rehabilitation can be earned.

"We have learned a lot about kamo during our meetings and trial period, and we believe he deserves that opportunity. He has apologized for his past (which you can read in the articles linked above) and has taken meaningful steps to address his behavior in private, and we will support that growth — without minimizing the seriousness of his past behavior."

Kamo has also issued a statement about joining Team Liquid, where he adds, "I know i have made terrible mistakes, and for all of them I truly apologized. Thanks to the people I was and still am surrounded with I came back on the right path and I know I will never do such horrible things again.

"I wanna thank everyone involved that noticed the effort I put in trying to become a better human and will guide me towards fulfilling my potential as a person.

"I will still do my best to work on myself as an individual and continue growing because personal development is a lifelong journey."

With these signings in mind, Team Liquid is still in need of an additional player for its Valorant team so expect further news and information in the coming days and weeks.