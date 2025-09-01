Team Liquid crowned Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 victor

HQ

The final regional event for the 2025 EMEA Valorant Champions Tour has come to a close. The Stage 2 tournament wrapped over the weekend, and this event pitted the remaining four top teams in the region against one another for the chance to win a hefty batch of prize money and also punch a direct ticket to the international Champions event in a few weeks.

After a dominant performance in the grand finals, Team Liquid came out on top, defeating GiantX, who survived the elimination bracket, to lift the trophy and claim the lion's share of the $250,000 prize pool too.

This result means that both teams, Team Liquid and GiantX, will appear at Champions 2025, which starts as soon as September 12 and runs until early October.