Team Liquid crowned PGL Wallachia Season 3 champions

Yet another major Dota 2 tournament wrapped up over the weekend, as following a busy week of action, the PGL-backed Wallachia Season 3 concluded and saw a victor lifting the trophy.

For this season, following a strong recent run of events that even saw the team dubbed The International 2024 champion in September, Team Liquid found themselves on the top step of the podium once again, after overcoming Tundra Esports in the final in a 3-1 fashion.

This result has seen the team heading home with $300,000 of the $1 million prize pool, as well as setting them back up as the squad to beat heading into ESL One Raleigh 2025, which is happening in North Carolina, USA between April 7-13, where a further $1 million will be on the line.