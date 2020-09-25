Team Liquid celebrates its 20th anniversary with new merch

You're watching Advertisements

After blowing out the candles on its birthday cake, Team Liquid has dedicated to celebrate its 20th birthday with a new line of merchandise.

The new "Legacy" collection includes hoodies, bomber jackets, and jerseys, so there's a broad range on offer regardless of what your personal style is. For us, it was the new reversible bomber that caught our eye the most, which is available for the sum of $150. The gold emblems certainly stand out against its white body, and there's just something really special about essentially having two jackets for the price of one.

You can view the latest stock here. Will you be ordering anything?