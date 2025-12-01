Team Liquid Brazil lifts the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025 trophy

HQ

We reported that ahead of the weekend, any hope of an EMEA team lifting the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025 trophy was dashed, as all of the qualified teams had been knocked out ahead of the last slate of matches. It meant that the title was heading to either the United States or Brazil, and now we know for a fact which region came out on top.

After a gruelling and competitive Grand Final, Team Liquid Brazil managed to cement itself as the best women's Valorant team in the world by defeating Shopify Rebellion Gold in a 3-2 fashion. This was a clear victory as the two previously met in the Upper Bracket Final, where Team Liquid Brazil defeated Shopify Rebellion Gold too in a 2-1 fashion, meaning in both instances where the two collided, the Brazilian squad came out ahead.

With this in mind, all eyes are now on the 2026 campaign that will likely kick off in the spring.