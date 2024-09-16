Team Liquid are The International 13 champions

HQ

While Team Liquid has never been far away from the pinnacle of competitive Dota 2, the North American esports organisation hasn't been regarded as a victor of the premier The International event since 2017. This has now changed.

During the finale that took place last night, Team Liquid was crowned as the 2024 victor of The International 13 after defeating Gaimin Gladiators in a convincing match. The result was 3-0 and with this being said, Team Liquid will be heading home with $1.161 million in prize money.

The question now will be whether Team Liquid can defend their championship and victory in the 2025 season when that kicks off eventually.