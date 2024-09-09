Team Korea are the 2024 PUBG Nations Cup champions

HQ

The 2024 PUBG Nations Cup has come to a close. This event brought a bunch of the best PUBG: Battlegrounds countries together for a major tournament where $300,000 was also on the line.

Following a weekend of action, we can now add that Team Korea has come out on top and taken the trophy after holding off the advances of Team USA and Team Thailand, both of whom finished second and third, respectively.

This result has seen Team Korea taking home (or rather staying home since the event was hosted in the country too) with $100,000 in cash rewards, and setting the team up as the one to watch for the next year of international PUBG events.