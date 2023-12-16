Team Kaiju appears to have been closed by Tencent

HQ

Tencent has reportedly closed Team Kaiju, a studio co-founded by former Halo 4 design director Scott Warner and Battlefield veteran Rosi Zagorcheva.

No official announcement has been made, but a LinkedIn post from a former employer notes that the studio's official website and LinkedIn page are no longer available.

The employee said: "Team Kaiju doesn't appear to exist anymore. No announcement from Tencent. Most of the folks there were amazing. I wish them the best for the future."

In a post on X, leaker and video game researcher, Kurakasis also offered up a few more interesting details. They said: "Tencent allegedly shut down TEAM KAIJU, TiMi Studio Group's North American subsidiary. Right after this, yesterday, Tencent filed for the trademark TEAM JADE in Europe."

The post continued: "Team Kaiju was working on an AAA multiplayer game, and the studio was co-founded by former Halo 4 design director Scott Warner and Battlefield veteran Rosi Zagorcheva. Warner left in April this year, and Zagorcheva in April 2022."

Thanks, Eurogamer.