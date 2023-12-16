Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Team Kaiju appears to have been closed by Tencent

"Team Kaiju doesn't appear to exist anymore."

HQ

Tencent has reportedly closed Team Kaiju, a studio co-founded by former Halo 4 design director Scott Warner and Battlefield veteran Rosi Zagorcheva.

No official announcement has been made, but a LinkedIn post from a former employer notes that the studio's official website and LinkedIn page are no longer available.

The employee said: "Team Kaiju doesn't appear to exist anymore. No announcement from Tencent. Most of the folks there were amazing. I wish them the best for the future."

In a post on X, leaker and video game researcher, Kurakasis also offered up a few more interesting details. They said: "Tencent allegedly shut down TEAM KAIJU, TiMi Studio Group's North American subsidiary. Right after this, yesterday, Tencent filed for the trademark TEAM JADE in Europe."

The post continued: "Team Kaiju was working on an AAA multiplayer game, and the studio was co-founded by former Halo 4 design director Scott Warner and Battlefield veteran Rosi Zagorcheva. Warner left in April this year, and Zagorcheva in April 2022."

Thanks, Eurogamer.



