Team Heretics defy the odds to be crowned Valorant champions at the Esports World Cup

HQ

A handful of Esports World Cup tournaments have already come to an end. Following a hectic first week of action, the Valorant tournament has concluded, and it actually has a rather surprising victor.

The team who was once at risk of being eliminated and forced to compete in a decider match during the group phase, Team Heretics, has managed to consistently defy being knocked out to instead lift the trophy. The organisation who has struggled to get over the line at tournaments for over a year, placing second at Valorant Champions 2024 for one last summer, has got over the hump and been crowned victor after defeating Fnatic 3-2.

This result means that Team Heretics is heading home with $500,000 in prize money and a bunch of Club Points to boot, which will help the organisation in the Club Championship. As for what's next for Team Heretics, the team will be returning to Europe to compete in the EMEA Stage 2 as of this coming week.