Team Heretics and CGN Esports team up for Valorant partnership

HQ

The Spanish Team Heretics has decided to team up with the German CGN Esports for a new partnership based on Valorant. The two esports organisations will be working together to not just support a team but to also grow the community and create new experiences for fans around Europe.

Specifically, CGN Esports notes: "This partnership goes beyond the game - it's about building a stronger community, sharing expertise, and creating unforgettable moments for fans across Europe".

The exact specifics on this partnership have yet to be revealed, but we do know that it pertains to this season of action, meaning there will no doubt be plenty of reveals and developments in the coming weeks and months.