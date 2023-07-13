Team Fortress 2 hits new all-time peak player count

HQ

Team Fortress 2 has been smashing its previous all-time player peaks recently, with gamers returning to the 2007 shooter en masse after the rollout of the Summer update.

The update, which allowed community-made content to be brought into the game, was announced earlier this year. While it might not be the significant dump of content fans wanted, it is enough to bring many back to the team-based shooter.

It's incredible that over 15 years after it first released, Team Fortress 2 is pulling in hundreds of thousands of players. Right now, at the time of writing, the all-time player peak is 223,725, and that was set around an hour ago. Until now, the biggest peak was sitting at around 167,000 from late 2022, so it's clear that an active fanbase is still here for Team Fortress 2, even if barely anything new comes to the game.