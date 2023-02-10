Team Fortress 2 getting a new update

HQ

Team Fortress 2, despite having somewhat of an active audience, doesn't get a lot of love from Valve. For several years, it's gone without any major updates from the company, and many started to lose hope that the 2007 classic would get any more content.

Luckily, thanks to the hardworking Team Fortress 2 community, this year will see a big update for the game drop with new maps, items, taunts, effects, and more. The update was outlined in a post released on teamfortress.com, outlining how the community can get involved to make the update bigger.

We can't give Valve too much credit here, as it is down to the community that a lot of this content is making it into the game properly. Still, it's exciting news nonetheless.

There's a deadline set for the 1st of May, and Valve has set the community to work in order to make the update as big as it can possibly be. Valve has suggested modders can create what they wish to be implemented to the update, so it seems very open-ended.

