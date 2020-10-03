Team Fortress 2 gets a spooky new community update

You're watching Advertisements

Valve just shared a community-focused update for Team Fortress 2, which has just been given a handful of new maps to mark the start of Scream Fortress XII. The update, which dropped at the end of the week, includes four new community maps, plus loads of cosmetic items and effects.

It's not all spooky-themed cosmetics, however, as Valve snuck a few balance tweaks and gameplay changes, including a new Marked for Death status effect. Basically, if you're bossing a match and dominating your opponents, you'll be marked, thus given your enemies modified power-ups that should make it easier for them to take you down.

You'll find more details on the cosmetic additions and the under-the-hood gameplay tweaks over on the official patch notes on Steam.