Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Team Falcons take home first Esports World Cup trophy by winning CoD: Warzone tournament

The Saudi Arabian team topped the charts to take home the biggest share of the $1 million prize pool.

Already, several million dollars of the Esports World Cup's record-breaking over $60 million prize pool has been dished out, as the Call of Duty: Warzone event has also concluded over the past weekend.

Like the League of Legends event, this tournament saw a variety of teams battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool, and now we know who has been crowned victor.

It was the Saudi Arabian Team Falcons that came out on top after netting 227.9 total points for their efforts during the finals stage. This was enough to put the team around five points clear of Fnatic, and enough for them to secure first place, be crowned champion, and to head home with $200,000 of the prize pool in their pockets.

It's unclear what will be next for Team Falcons in the competitive Warzone circuit.

