Team Falcons snaps up decorated ex-Team BDS Rainbow Six: Siege squad

HQ

Team Falcons came out of nowhere and is now one of the biggest esports organisations in the world. That's not exactly a major surprise as it's a Saudi Arabian-backed organisation that has used the region's immense wealth to add rosters and franchise slots from all manner of competitive scenes to its ranks. The latest effort to become the gold standard organisation sees the team signing a new Rainbow Six: Siege squad, with this being the former Team BDS unit that over the years has proven to be one of the world's best.

That's right, the most recent Esports World Cup champion and Six Invitational 2025 runner up squad has traded their Team BDS colours for the Team Falcons black and green, meaning the following stars are now all Falcons players.



Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu



Loïc "BriD" Chongthep



Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard



Fatih "Solotov" Türker



Théo "LikEfac" Mariano



Head coach Samy "Stooflex" Smail



Coach Julio "Julio" Giacomelli



Analyst Mees "eaglemees" van der Arend



The plans for the upcoming Rainbow Six: Siege season remains unclear but we can expect these squad to be a favourite to win in the upcoming tournaments, like the Esports World Cup and the 2026 Six Invitational too.