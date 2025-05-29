Team Falcons signs major partnership with Red Bull

HQ

Saudi Arabia's premier esports organisation, Team Falcons, has announced a major partnership deal with energy drink company Red Bull. The complete nature of the deal has yet to be elaborated upon, but the announcement does seem to suggest that it will include putting Red Bull branding on Team Falcons' jerseys.

This is all but confirmed by an image taken from the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend, which features Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, holding up his own Team Falcons jersey with a Red Bull logo on its left sleeve.

No additional information has been shared as of yet, meaning it's unclear just how deep this partnership will go. One thing that is for certain is that Red Bull seem to be aligning themselves with a favourite to win the Club Cup at the Saudi-based Esports World Cup in the summer.