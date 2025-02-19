Team Falcons signs a chess grandmaster

HQ

The great esports organisation chess grandmaster signing wave continues, as following Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, and Team Vitality, the next to add a globally-recognised chess professional to their ranks is none other than Team Falcons.

The Saudi Arabian organisation has affirmed that it has signed Hikaru Nakamura and that the chess star will now be tasked with sporting Team Falcons' colours at tournaments up to and perhaps beyond the Esports World Cup in the summer, where Team Falcons will be looking to retain its title as club champion.

Speaking about joining Team Falcons, Nakamura stated: "Very proud and honored to be officially joining the 2024 @EWC_EN Esports World Cup WINNERS @TeamFalconsGG . Thanks to the whole team for working on the announcement and I can only look forward to what comes next!"

