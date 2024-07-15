English
Garena Free Fire

Team Falcons crowned Esports World Cup Free Fire champions

The Saudi Arabian team continues to thrive at the major festival.

The second week of the Esports World Cup has come to a close and with that in mind, another tournament is also in the books. This time it's the Free Fire event that saw 18 teams battling for a share of a $1.050 million prize pool coming to an end.

Following a couple of days of action, the Saudi Arabian-backed Team Falcons came out on top after defeating EVOS Divine in the grand finals, to secure not only $300,000 of the total prize pool, but also direct qualification to the upcoming Free Fire World Series Global Finals, and a boatload of Club Points that will be vital in the Club Championship, which Team Falcons is currently well in the lead of after this and the recent Call of Duty: Warzone victories.

Did you watch the Free Fire tournament over the weekend?

