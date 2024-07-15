Team Falcons crowned Esports World Cup Free Fire champions

HQ

The second week of the Esports World Cup has come to a close and with that in mind, another tournament is also in the books. This time it's the Free Fire event that saw 18 teams battling for a share of a $1.050 million prize pool coming to an end.

Following a couple of days of action, the Saudi Arabian-backed Team Falcons came out on top after defeating EVOS Divine in the grand finals, to secure not only $300,000 of the total prize pool, but also direct qualification to the upcoming Free Fire World Series Global Finals, and a boatload of Club Points that will be vital in the Club Championship, which Team Falcons is currently well in the lead of after this and the recent Call of Duty: Warzone victories.

Did you watch the Free Fire tournament over the weekend?