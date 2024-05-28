Team Falcons crowned DreamLeague Season 23 victors

HQ

The 23rd season of the Dota 2 DreamLeague came to a close over the weekend. After a few days of action, the 12 attending teams were whittled down to just one victor, meaning we now know who has hopped on a plane and returned home with $300,000 in prize money and a boatload of ESL Pro Tour Points to boot.

Team Falcons is this very team, with the organisation coming out ahead of Gaimin Gladiators in the grand final to take the tournament and be crowned champions. It wasn't a flawless victory however, as Gaimin Gladiators actually defeated Team Falcons in the Upper Bracket Final, all before Team Falcons then managed to overcome BetBoom Team in the Lower Bracket Final to then take their revenge against the Gladiators in the grand final.

With this in mind, Team Falcons will be looking to cement itself as the Dota 2 team to beat at the Riyadh Masters in July and then The International 2024 in September.