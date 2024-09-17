Team Falcons are the World Series of Warzone Global Final champions

HQ

The past weekend was a monster one for esports yet again as not only was the Dota 2 The International 13 held, but so was the Rocket League Championship Series World Championship, and the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone Global Finals.

Speaking about the latter, Team Falcons has now been dubbed champion after holding off the advances of Team CODMunity with apparent ease. When all was said and done, Team Falcons finished with a score of 206.8 points whereas the second-placing Team CODMunity only managed to clock 122.6 points.

This result means that the Saudi-backed organisation is heading home with $300,000 in prize money. We'll have to see if the team, who also won the Esports World Cup Warzone event in the summer, can continue this spree of success in 2025 and beyond.