Team Europe nails an almost perfect start at Ryder Cup: 3-1 against the Americans

HQ

Team Europe has taken a big lead in the morning session of Ryder Cup, despite the boos from the crowds in New York. History and logic says that the home team will win the Ryder Cup, but the talent of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and "Fleetwood Mac" (Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood) has given Europe a 3-1 lead on Friday morning (in New York).

Three of the first four matches, played in foursomes, were won by Team Europe, a big success for Europe Captain Luke Donald. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Collin Morikawa and Harris English, and Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick thrashed world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The only match so far won by Team USA was the pair between Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, defeating Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland. This is enough to make for Europe's best start in an away Ryder Cup since 2004.

Action continues this afternoon in New York, and there are many points at stake between Saturday and Sunday.