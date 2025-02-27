Team Envy signs first player since making its return

HQ

Team Envy was recently bought back by Mike "Hastr0" Rufail, a decision that unwound the former merging of Team Envy and OpTic Gaming. This decision to go back into the esports world alone has meant that Team Envy lacks all of its former resources and infrastructure, but it's rebuilding and the first step on this journey has now begun.

Because the team has signed its first player since re-forming. It's the Smash Bros. player Justin "Wizzrobe" Hallett that is joining the team, or more accurately re-joining, as he previously served as a Team Envy player between 2019 and 2022.

It's unclear when we'll next see Wizzrobe in Team Envy colours, but this is no doubt just the start of Team Envy's return to the pinnacle of esports.