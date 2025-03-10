English
Team Envy signs a Valorant roster

The American organisation continues its return with yet more teams and players.

Ever since Mike "Hastr0" Rufail bought back Team Envy, he has been working to see the organisation return to many of the biggest competitive scenes around the world. Following signing a Smash Bros. player and a Marvel Rivals squad, now Team Envy has also brought on an entire Valorant roster, which will be continuing to battle it out in the Challengers division.

The full roster includes players and the coach from the formerly orgless Rankers, and as for what this squad looks like, you can see it in full below:


  • Alex "canezerra" Banyasz

  • "Eggster"

  • Hunter "inspire" Schline

  • Ayan "ion2x"

  • Matteo "P0PPIN" Weber

  • Dakota "Stunner" MacLeod as the coach

As it stands, this Team Envy squad are at the top of the North American Challengers division, after finishing the Swiss stage without dropping a map. Next up will be the playoffs where the aim is to continue this dominance up to and during the grand finale that is planned for next Thursday, on March 20.

