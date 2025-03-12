Team Envy merges with Native Gaming

HQ

Mike "Hastr0" Rufail has been working quite aggressively to reposition Team Envy amid the esports organisations greats following its relaunch and split from OpTic Gaming. This has included signing several rosters in a wealth of different competitive scenes, but the next move is more of a business centric one.

Team Envy has merged with Native Gaming, a move that will see the organisation welcoming a new co-owner and operating partner to its ranks. Speaking about this move, in the announcement statement we're told it "marks the beginning of a new era in Envy's history," and that the aim is now to "elevate esports by blending Envy's championship legacy with Native Gaming's commitment to growth and the Indigenous community."

Hastr0 has since commented further on this. "When I decided to take on the venture of bringing Envy back, I knew this was not a venture I wanted to (or really could) take on alone. [Co-owner Dean Duro's] determination and support for Native Gaming reminded me a lot of myself and the staff of great people who have really made Envy what it is today. He has all of the qualities of an org owner who puts his team and family first. I couldn't be happier to have him join the Envy journey."

He signs off with: "In the past month, we have signed 18 players and coaches in 4 different esports. Together, Dean and I are going to make sure Envy is here to stay as a pioneer and leader among the many legendary esports organizations worldwide."