Team Envy is making a comeback

A few years ago, despite having success in the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League via its franchised teams, Dallas Fuel and Dallas Empire, Team Envy was effectively shut down, as owner Mike "Hastr0" Rufail came to an agreement with OpTic Gaming to see the two storied organisations merge.

Clearly, this hasn't gone the way that Envy's side of the deal planned, as Hastr0 has since revealed that he has re-acquired Team Envy and its respective franchises and intends to bring them back.

In a post on X, Hastr0 states: "I was recently given the chance to re-acquire @Envy along with the @DallasFuel and @DallasEmpire brands. I took that chance..."

While it will no doubt take some time to see Team Envy, Dallas Fuel, and Dallas Empire back in full force, we can expect the social media channels for the companies to come back to life this week. Also, Hastr0 has affirmed that this re-acquisition will mean that he will no longer serve as a shareholder in OpTic, and that he is no longer a part of the organisation.

Photo: Dallas Fuel

