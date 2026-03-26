Team Enkeo crowned Warzone's Trials of Avalon champion

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This weekend is set to be a big one for European competitive Call of Duty, as the Call of Duty League will return to British shores to host the second Major of the season as part of DreamHack Birmingham. But this wasn't all of the competitive Call of Duty action happening in Europe worthy of note, as the latest stage of the European Warzone Series came to an end, with Trials of Avalon wrapping up its action.

Bringing together 48 of the best teams from around the world, the event delivered three days of action and as this has now wrapped up, you may be curious to know who came out on top.

After a gruelling round of action, the all-French Team Enkeo won this tournament and secured the winner's $15,000 in prize money for itself. Despite being regarded as a European event, the second-placing team was the all-American Team Huskers, who finished ahead of the all-German Team Dekii.

Otherwise, we also discovered who came out on top of the Solo Yolo event where it was every player for themselves, with this crown going to the American "Shifty".

As for what's next for the European Warzone Series, this is unclear as typically there is one event per calendar year. Perhaps we'll have to wait until 2026 for the next major tournament.