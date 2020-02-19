Team Deathmatch hits PUBG servers today

Last week we told you about Team Deathmatch coming to PUBG's test servers, and now everyone else can get in on the action with the new Arcade mode landing in the game proper. That's because update 6.2 is out now on live servers, giving players a chance to check out the limited-time mode where two teams of eight battle until one outfit has 50 kills in the bag. Check out the recently released trailer below, along with our latest Livestream Replay, which shows off the latest map that has been added to the enduringly popular Battle Royale-inspired shooter.

You watching Advertisements