PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Team Deathmatch hits PUBG servers today

After a short stint on test servers, players can get stuck into the 8v8 mode from today.

Last week we told you about Team Deathmatch coming to PUBG's test servers, and now everyone else can get in on the action with the new Arcade mode landing in the game proper. That's because update 6.2 is out now on live servers, giving players a chance to check out the limited-time mode where two teams of eight battle until one outfit has 50 kills in the bag. Check out the recently released trailer below, along with our latest Livestream Replay, which shows off the latest map that has been added to the enduringly popular Battle Royale-inspired shooter.

